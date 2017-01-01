Hey Hunters! 😻
Enter
oygkx in Settings once signed up to get $20 worth of free credits ✨
COUNTRIES
MEMBERS
SUCCESSES
Keep your photos hidden and use a nickname to remain anonymous to friends and family.
Others have a spam problem. We don’t. With all profiles being verified manually using Selfie Verification, SMS confirmation, and GPS location checks, you’re safe.
We welcome Walis. Women can include a guardian in their conversation for extra peace of mind.
Good behaviour is rewarded. Men and women can earn profile badges for the positive feedback they receive.